AUBURN — DeKalb County Commissioners are pressuring contractors to complete key features of the county’s new Community Corrections by Friday.
Commissioners met with contractors Monday after hearing concerns from Kellie Knauer, executive director of Community Corrections.
Knauer hopes to admit the first work-release inmates on Feb. 3 at the 52-bed center on the west edge of Auburn.
“I’m not comfortable … that people are going to be coming to an environment that works,” Knauer told the commissioners Monday morning.
At a meeting four weeks ago, contractors and architects assured county officials the building would be substantially finished and ready for use by Jan. 10.
Monday morning, Knauer described problems in obtaining hot water for showers and dishwashers, doors that don’t latch properly and a freezer that failed to maintain proper temperature, possibly spoiling the food inside
In a meeting later Monday, “We put a little pressure on them to get things to where it was ready to be occupied by the end of this week,” said James McCanna, attorney for the commissioners.
“We’re not as concerned with anything other than the most important things that need to be done,” McCanna said. He listed items including the center’s laundry room, dishwasher, a freezer that has broken down twice, a floor drain and roof filters for blowers.
Those items must be complete by the end of this week in order to have work-release inmates occupy the building by Feb. 3 or 4, McCanna said.
If the center is not ready by the end of the day Friday, “The county will take such action as it deems necessary to protect itself,” McCanna said.
“They haven’t followed through on a lot of things that they should have,” he added. “The problem is more with the subcontractors than the contractor.”
Commissioners voted to instruct McCanna to write a letter outlining steps that would be taken if the building is not in compliance, so it would be ready for mailing if necessary.
“It’s so much better if you don’t have to send a letter,” McCanna said. “It’s so much better if everything gets done.”
