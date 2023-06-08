AUBURN — Kellen Dooley of Auburn has announced he will run as a Republican candidate for the DeKalb County Commissioner Central District seat in the 2024 election.
“I’m excited and proud to announce my candidacy for the county commissioner central district as a Republican,” Dooley said.
“In these challenging economic times, I believe transparency and accountability, along with solid leadership and a strong knowledge of local business, is needed to facilitate responsible economic growth.
“I’ve lived in Auburn since I was three years old,” Dooley said. “The city helped develop my core foundation with a fantastic education, and allowed me to progress as I coached local sports teams, worked as a DeKalb County hospital paramedic, and currently, own a local business. I like to say that I’ve grown along with DeKalb County.”
“DeKalb County is experiencing significant outside economic pressures regarding growth and future development that, if left unmanaged, will possibly change the unique character that defines our county,” Dooley said.
“I feel that a strong ‘DeKalb Centric’ perspective regarding our future economic development is what’s best for our residents. I’m confident that my vision of growth, along with my extensive business experience, will enable me to successfully accomplish the expectations as commissioner,” said Dooley.
“I am excited to bring my DeKalb instilled values to the county commissioner position.”
Dooley is a 2002 graduate of DeKalb High School. He holds a degree in organizational leadership from Purdue University and a degree in paramedic science from Ivy Tech.
He also holds the rank of Eagle Scout from Auburn Boy Scout Troop 169. He and his wife, Ashley, are owners of Bio-One of Fort Wayne, a bio-hazard cleanup company. He has three children: Aydan, Greyson and Laryn.
