Monday
8:10 a.m. — DeKalb County Council Tax Abatement Committee, meeting in Commissioners Court, DeKalb County Courthouse, Auburn, to discuss compliance.
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Council, Commissioners Court, courthouse, Auburn.
11 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
12:30 p.m. — Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety, closed executive session, Council Chambers, 206 E. 9th St., Auburn, to discuss personnel.
5 p.m. — Eckhart Public Library Board of Trustees, special meeting to discuss the impact of the pandemic on the 2021 budget; at the Community Foundation of DeKalb County, 700 S. Main St., Auburn.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Town Council, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., meeting to discuss the 2021 budget.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Town Council, regular meeting, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, 215 S. Broadway.
6 p.m. — Altona Town Board, Altona Town Hall.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall.
Tuesday
Noon — Auburn Redevelopment Commission, City Hall council chambers, 210 E. Ninth St., Auburn.
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, City Hall.
5 p.m. — Auburn Ordinance and Resolution Committee, Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers, 206 E. 9th Street, Auburn. The purpose of the meeting is to review municipal code 34.50 Auburn Housing Authority and municipal code 34.95 Information Technology Technical Committee.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
7 p.m. — St Joe Town Board, Town Hall, 204 Washington St. St. Joe.
Wednesday
5 p.m. — Waterloo Park Board, Town Hall.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Works, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St.
