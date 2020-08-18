AUBURN — The DeKalb Outdoor Theater’s 12th season ends Friday at 7:30 p.m. with a free concert by the Little Big Band.
The Little Big Band has been delighting crowds across northeast Indiana for decades and is a perennial favorite at the Outdoor Theater, a news release said. The band features the music that made the ’30’s and ’40s swing. With fewer members than a typical big band, the Little Big Band still brings a big sound. More information is online at littlebigband.org.
Friday’s concert is sponsored by Kim’s Korner Music & More in Auburn. Gates will open at 6 p.m. The grounds are professionally sprayed for mosquito control. Admission is free, but donations to the theater are gladly accepted. Spectators can bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is at 301 S. Center St., Auburn, next to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds and has plenty of off-street parking available. Events occur rain or shine.
All Friday Night Performance Series events offer free admission to the public. Sponsorships and donations help to sustain the activity and are tax-deductible through the Community Foundation of DeKalb County.
