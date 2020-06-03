AUBURN — First Friday activities for June will take place Friday from 5-8 p.m. in downtown Auburn.
The monthly events feature late-night shopping, family-friendly activities, live entertainment, homegrown culinary delights, locally crafted beverages and more!.
“During this time we encourage you to shop, explore and taste what Auburn has while social distancing,” Auburn Main Street said. The event encourages ordering online, utilizing curbside service, buying gift cards, shopping over the phone, leaving positive reviews and using local delivery.
This month’s First Friday will celebrate the new “Impressionism Tunnel” mural on the southeast corner of Main and 6th street. People are invited to take “selfies” in front of all three murals on the north side of downtown.
Friday at 5:30 p.m. will see the launch of Virtual First Friday with a “Toast to Shopping Small.” Participants are encouraged to show how they plan to celebrate the weekend and tag their favorite downtown stores with recent finds.
Live music will be featured from 6-7 p.m. with Jensen Snyder at the corner of 6th & Main streets and the Derrow Brothers at the corner of 6th and Jackson streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.