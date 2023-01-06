AUBURN — Lifelong city of Auburn resident and current Auburn City Councilwoman for District 1, Natalie DeWitt seeks to continue to serve an at-large seat.
DeWitt won the Republican caucus for District 1, June 22, 2020, filling a vacancy left by the unexpected death of Wayne Madden. DeWitt joined the first women on council following Phyllis Poff, the late Betty Carbaugh, and Marilyn Gearhart.
“I have had the honor of serving District 1 in Auburn. Over the last couple of years, I’ve found myself answering questions and solving problems for people throughout all of Auburn. I’m engaged, I bring transparency, and my love for this city's residents is part of what drives my passion in this work. I want to continue being everyone’s city representative and this has led me to run for the open at-large seat,” DeWitt said in a news release.
While serving on council, DeWitt has been on the tax phase-in committee, Auburn 2040 Steering Committee, DeKalb County Broadband Initiative and Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program (HELP) for the City of Auburn. DeWitt played a vital role in bringing a million dollars to the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) million dollar match for the HELP program, which is a partnership with the Indiana Office of Rural and Community Affairs.
“We applied for the HELP grant because we knew it was a viable opportunity to engage our community, leverage ARPA funds, and create a legacy for Auburn. Using these unique incentives, collaboration with surrounding northeast Indiana neighbors, along with state and federal grant opportunities, is how Auburn continues moving forward,” DeWitt continued in the release.
DeWitt said she has made significant strides in growing her leadership development over the past three years.
In 2020, DeWitt was the second Auburn resident to be accepted into the Richard Lugar Excellence in Public Service Series. Shortly after, in 2021, she was nominated by her peers to serve on the Lugar Series Governing Board. In 2021, she was in the first cohort for the Ambassador Institute for Civil Engagement. In early 2022, DeWitt was the first DeKalb County resident to become an American Enterprise Institute Leadership Network Member in Washington D.C.
“These were extraordinary opportunities for me to learn, grow and connect with remarkable leaders from Indiana and leaders from across the United States. These experiences have allowed for a deeper dive into legislative policy work and the important fiscal responsibility of tax dollars,” DeWitt said.
DeWitt is married to Jacob DeWitt and they have a son, Bodhi 6, and a daughter, Aida Rose, 4. DeWitt is vice president/partner at Auburn Taylor Rental where she oversees construction, special events and portable restroom divisions. DeWitt also volunteers her time with many organizations across the county and the state. DeWitt said she is proud of her community and hopes to pass on the love and passion of serving the people of northeast Indiana with all of Indiana and beyond.
