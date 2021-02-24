HAMILTON — Hamilton Community Schools business teacher Garry May will become the district’s athletic coordinator and transportation coordinator, beginning with the 2021-22 school year.
The school board approved May’s appointment during Monday’s board meeting, Superintendent Tony Cassel reported.
Brad Hennessey has stepped down from his position as athletic coordinator and will continue in his role as head maintenance director.
Also Monday night, the board approved a contract with Koorsen Fire and Security for annual maintenance and an upgrade of the school fire alarm system.
During previous meetings, Cassel reported that numerous false alarms are being triggered out of a specific zone in the school building that includes the front hallway. Last year brought 39 false alarms that were burdensome to the volunteer firefighters who were called to respond, Cassel has said. Koorsen offered a quote of about $38,000 to replace the system.
The district also is looking at updating its school camera system and is soliciting quotes for camera replacement and expansion to some areas that need cameras, Cassel said.
The board approved using Food2School Procurement as another food provider for the district, giving the district’s food service manager another opportunity for obtaining food items, Cassel said.
Cassel reported that about 30 staff members will attend the Model Conference this summer in Nashville, Tennessee, using a CARES Act grant.
In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignation of art teacher Paige Hook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.