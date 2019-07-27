AUBURN — The DeKalb Chamber Partnership and Beacon Credit Union will host DeKalb County Shred Day today from 9 a.m. to noon in the DeKalb County Parking Lot, at the corner of 7th and Union streets.
Acceptable items are confidential documents, bank statements and tax returns. Regular-size paper clips and staples do not need to be removed. There is a limit of three boxes per participant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.