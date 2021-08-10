Several arrested locally over five day period
AUBURN — Law enforcement officers working in DeKalb County made 15 arrests Aug. 3-Aug. 8.
David Goble, 26, of the 9300 block of East Baseline Road, Avilla, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. Aug. 3 by Garrett Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kyle Garrett, 34, of the 800 block of South York Street, Albion, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. Aug. 3 by Garrett Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Jayson Schaefer, 31, of the 300 block of East Railroad Street, Garrett, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. Aug. 3 by Garrett Police on a charge of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony.
Rayne Elkins, 33, of Angola, was arrested at 11 p.m. Aug. 3 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor, and leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
Matthew Abbott, 43, of the 22000 block of Rupp Street, Woodburn, was arrested at noon Aug. 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Cassandra Centers, 30, of the 400 block of West Steuben Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 12:13 p.m. Aug. 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a LaGrange County warrant.
Morgan Cusick, 23, of the 700 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12:45 p.m. Aug. 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Gary Chaffins, 33, of the 500 block of North Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:50 p.m. Aug. 4 by Garrett Police on a LaGrange County warrant.
Jeffery Sproat, 63, of the 100 block of North Union Street, Garrett, was arrested at 9:52 p.m. Aug. 5 by Garrett Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Timothy Shelby, 37, of Coldwater, Michigan, was arrested at 10:40 a.m. Aug. 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Regina Brock, 34, of the 500 block of East Main Street, Butler, was arrested at 12:50 p.m. Aug. 6 by Butler Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Wade Wildermuth, 46, of the 100 block of South Indiana Avenue, Edon, Ohio, was arrested at 7:45 p.m. Aug. 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior, a Level 6 felony.
Tawanna Young, 36, of the 300 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, was arrested at 6:02 a.m. Aug. 7 by Auburn Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Dylan Gordon, 26, of the 200 block of South Poplar Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 8:54 p.m. Aug. 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger under age 18, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior, both Level 6 felonies; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Ismael Bautista, 32, no address available according to jail records, was arrested at 3:08 a.m. Aug. 8 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
