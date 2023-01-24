LifeWise Garrett to begin in April

GARRETT — Two former Garrett school teachers will lead the local LifeWise Academy, a Bible education program for Garrett-Keyser-Butler School District students, when classes begin in April.
Hannah Gilliland will serve as lead teacher with Cheryl Parks as substitute teacher.
Gilliland taught students for 10 years at Garrett High School and has extensive ministry experience. Parks recently retired following many years as a teacher at J.E. Ober Elementary. She is a member of the First Church of Christ in Garrett.
“It was a priority for our LifeWise Garrett team to find the highest quality of individuals to lead this program,” said LifeWise director Ellie Chamberlin.
The program’s mission is to reach students in public schools with the gospel through non-denominational religious classes held during the school day at a site off of school property with parental permission and through private funding. Homeschooled students are also welcome to attend.
The optional program provides a weekly class that runs between 45 minutes to an hour, with class sizes of 15-25 students. Classes will be held during the school day and do not interfere with mandatory or extra-curricular activities. Participants will join in Bible-based character lessons, learn memory verses, and enjoy games and activities.
Response from the community was enthusiastic, with 250 people signing a community interest list last spring, organizers said. In June, nearly two dozen proponents of LifeWise Academy, including local clergy, church leaders, businessmen and women and parents, expressed the need for the gospel-centered program with its character focus to guide young students in the community to the board.
While not required, the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board approved the program in August to show its support. There is no cost to schools or participating families.
Students will be picked up at the school and transported to and from the classroom site by vans provided by two local churches, with estimates of 20 minutes of travel time and 40 minutes of LifeWise Bible and character education each week. The program is planned during fine arts class period in each grade, so times will vary through the school day.
Organizers are currently in the beginning stages of transforming a large area behind the Cup of Blessing at 133 S. Randolph St. in downtown Garrett for the LifeWise classroom. Safety and security measures are being implemented at the site.
“Hannah recently spoke at Garrett’s FCA event, Fields of Faith, where she shared her testimony and the redemptive power of Jesus Christ. Both of my elementary age children, along with every other attendee, sat wide-eyed, listening carefully to her story,” Chamberlain said.
Shortly after that, Chamberlin’s daughter asked her to listen to a song, “Jesus Can” and said, “Mom, that is just like Mrs. Gilliland.”
“Our children are listening, the question is, what are we giving them to listen to? I believe that with educators like Hannah Gilliland and Cheryl Parks, coupled with the LifeWise curriculum dedicated volunteers, our children will learn lessons of hope, love, kindness, responsibility and strong character that will impact them now and well into their future,” Chamberlin said.
Gilliland has come full circle with education and the ministry.
“I love the Garrett community. Years ago when I was praying about where to complete my student teaching for high school English education, I strongly felt the Lord lead me to Garrett. I was so blessed to teach at GHS for ten years until God began shifting my ministry focus and prompted me to change careers,” said Gilliland.
“I have the privilege of working alongside my husband, Austin, in ministry at the church he pastors in Kendallville. We also do a lot of work in our church organization throughout the state helping run church camps and hosting events to provide teenagers with really cool opportunities to encounter Jesus” she continued.
“I knew when God was shifting my career, I wouldn’t be done teaching forever. He engineered teaching into the core of my identity. So when I heard about LifeWise, I knew it was something I wanted, not only for my own children’s public school experience, but I knew I wanted to play a part,” Gilliland said.
On most days you will find Gilliland with a camera in her hand or working on editing photos for her small business, Hannah Ruth Photography.
“We have three boys that light up our lives and make our home very noisy: Asher, Fitzgerald and Langston,” Chamberlin said.
Registration begins on Feb. 1 for children currently in grades kindergarten through grade 4. Classes are scheduled to begin Tuesday, April 11 for grades 3 and 4 only, with additional grades to be added in the fall. The goal is for classes for grades 1-5.
Once a student is enrolled, they are enrolled for the duration of their elementary years, unless not enrolled.
Registration information can be found on the program’s website, lifewiseacademy.org/garrettkeyserbutlerin and on Facebook page LifeWiseAcademy-Garrett. Plans are to hold an open house/meet the teacher night prior to the first class.
For more program information, people can email Chamberlin at: elliechamberlin@lifewiseacademy.org. Those wishing to volunteer in the classroom or serve as van drivers can also contact Chamberlin.
The cost per student per month is $20. Those wishing to sponsor a student on a monthly basis can also find additional information online.
