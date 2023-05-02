AUBURN — The DeKalb County Courthouse will be illuminated in green lights in November as a way to honor and recognize veterans.
The DeKalb County Commissioners Monday adopted a resolution to participate in Operation Green Light and approved funding of up to $400 for the project.
DeKalb County Deputy Veterans Service Officer Travis Holcomb explained Operation Green Light is a national initiative to recognize veterans at the county level.
“This is a way for our county … it’s a way to honor our veterans and do it in a visual and very public manner in our courthouses and our surrounding buildings, if you will,” Holcomb said.
The project will run Nov. 1 through Veterans Day, Nov. 11, on an annual basis.
“By shining a green light on our county courthouse and having each window lit up, we’re letting all of our veterans know that we’re thinking about them during that time of the year, and again, it’s a way to honor them,” Holcomb said.
Holcomb said when he began brainstorming how to light up the courthouse, he talked to courthouse maintenance supervisor Larry Lane about using the spotlights on the corners of the courthouse square. Holcomb suggested sliding a thin layer of green glass on top of the spotlights to project a green hue over the courthouse.
Holcomb said Lane also suggested placing the candles that are set up in the courthouse windows during the holidays a little earlier than normal and lighting them using green bulbs during the November time period.
After Nov. 11, the bulbs would be changed back to clear ones in preparation for the holidays, Holcomb said.
“Our request here today is to consider one or both of those options and the funding that goes behind that,” he said.
The cost of the green bulbs will be about $114 and the price of the green glass will be around $202, Holcomb said.
To avoid the green glass causing the spotlights to overheat, Lane said he can build a spacer on the lights to lift the green glass, creating a gap and allowing air to move through them.
“I think it’s a good idea,” Commissioner Mike Watson said of the project.
The resolution also encourages citizens to display a green light in a window of their home or business.
“Your support to our office and our veterans continues to be unparalleled in northeast Indiana,” Holcomb said.
“This is just, I think, a next level of that support and obviously we’re very appreciative of that, so thank you so much.”
“I think it’ll speak volumes, this courthouse lighted in green,” Commissioners President William Hartman said.
