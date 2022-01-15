AUBURN — There will be a contested race in the 2022 Republican primary election race for the DeKalb County Commissioner west seat.
Incumbent William (Bill) Hartman filed for re-election to the seat Thursday at the DeKalb County Clerk’s office, setting up a contested race with Amanda Charles.
Hartman is finishing up his first term as DeKalb County Commissioner.
Charles, of Garrett filed for the seat on Jan. 5 the first day of filing. She describes herself as a fiscal conservative.
Also filing as candidates in local races at the clerk’s office Wednesday, Thursday and Friday were Republicans: James A. Miller, Smithfield Township Board member; Gregory J. Weller, Butler Township Board member; Diana L. Miller, Smithfield Township Trustee; Mary Margot Smaltz, Republican Convention delegate; Dennis K. Kruse, Republican Convention delegate; and Matthew J. Cordes, Butler Township Board member.
The deadline to register as a primary candidate is noon on Feb. 4.
