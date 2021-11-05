AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced four people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Tuesday.
Colton Hull of the 1000 block of West Cora Lane, Fremont, was sentenced to 910 days of incarceration, all suspended except 545 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony, and 60 days of incarceration for reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Tiffany Nodine of the 100 block of South Ijams Street, Garrett, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 60 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. She received credit for 13 days served in jail while the case was pending. She was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Misty Mercer of the 100 block of Walnut Street, Butler, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except one day, for theft, a Level 6 felony. She was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Michael Eck of the 100 block of South Ivy Lane, Butler, was sentenced to five years of incarceration, all suspended except 188 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony. He received credit for 151 days served in jail while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence. In a separate case, he received a two-year suspended sentence and two years of probation for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
