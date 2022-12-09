AUBURN — In a short meeting Tuesday, the Auburn Common Council approved the purchase of land next to Auburn Fire Department Station 2 and made revisions to council districts.
At the end of the meeting, the Common Council voted 6-0 to increase its contract to the DeKalb Humane Society to $4,267.35 from the council’s promotional fund. The move was suggested by council member Kevin Webb. The council will request those funds pay for veterinary fees in support of the city’s feral cat program.
The land purchase, covering 901-927 Cardinal Court on the city’s west side, will enable the fire department to expand its training facility to include more hazardous materials opportunities.
City Attorney Erik Weber anticipates the land transaction from Waterloo Real Estate LLC to the city will be completed in the next 30 days.
The changes to the council district, according to the ordinance, will give the districts “as nearly as possible” equal population.
Each voter of the city may vote for two at-large candidates and one candidate in the district in which he or she resides.
District 1 shall include Union 1, Union 2 and Union 9 precincts; District 2 shall include Union 4 and Union 10; District 3 shall include Union 3 and Union 11; District 4 shall include Union 5 and Union 7; and District 5 shall include Union 6, Union 8, Keyser 6 and all of Jackson North.
The change affects residents in the Jackson North precinct, moving it from District 3, presently served by Matthew Kruse, to District 5, presently served by Mike Walter.
In an email, Kruse said District 3 currently has the largest number of residents at 3,211 while District 5 has the smallest at 2,205. The district switch moves 508 voters. With the change, District 3 will have 2,703 residents and District 5 will increase to 2,713, providing more equal representation.
A public hearing will take place at the council’s Dec. 20 meeting. Council member Mike Walter was not present.
In response to a question from council member Dave Bundy, Mayor Mike Ley said traffic signals along West 7th Street will be re-synched. Currently, a crew from Shambaugh & Sons is installing traffic loops in the street.
In other business, the council also voted to amend the plan commission fee schedule, Chapter 164 of Auburn City Code and the fee schedule in Chapter 163 of the Auburn Building Code.
Council member Jim Finchum, who serves on the plan commission, explained the action was recommended by that body, shifting the responsibility of mailing from the petitioner to the City of Auburn. “It’s basically so we can do the mailing instead of having the petitioner do the mailing, and to make sure things get done properly,” he said. “The fees are increasing a little bit to take care of postage and that kind of thing.”
Zoning administrator Kellie Knauer added the increase in fees also includes publication costs. “I think it’ll be a really positive customer service approach because it will create a lot less work for the public to do when they submit those applications,” Knauer said. “We can just take care of that for them.”
The Auburn Police Department, represented Tuesday by Assistant Police Chief Sean Miller, received permission to spend $15,000 on its annual Shop with a Cop program. This year, police will take 24 families and 56 children on a shopping trip.
“This is the biggest one we’ve had yet,” Miller said. “All of this money comes through our community policing fund, which is raised through our golf outing. This doesn’t come out of the civil budget at all. We’re just asking for permission to go above and beyond the $5,000 limit for the city credit cards.”
The council also voted 6-0 to opt out of the GAAP audit process and authorize Clerk-Treasurer Patricia Miller to send a letter to the Indiana State Board of Accounts.
“Back in April, we were told we needed to request them to do it as a GAAP audit, but while they were here, they determined it really wasn’t necessary,” Miller told the council. “It would save a lot of money because a GAAP audit costs $120 an hour as opposed to $23 an hour for the regulatory.”
Miller said she also checked with Standard & Poor and the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. Standard & Poor said a GAAP audit is not required for bond rating. The IURC said it does not require such an audit.
The council’s first July meeting in 2023 was changed to Wednesday, July 5.
