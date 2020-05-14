AUBURN — The board of the DeKalb County Airport Authority said will conduct its meetings electronically until such time as Gov. Eric Holcomb declares that the public health emergency resulting from the COVID-19 virus has ended.
Members of the public and the media may join the virtual meetings from a computer, tablet or smartphone at global.gotomeeting.com/join/363537845 or by telephone (audio only) by dialing (571) 317-3122, access code 363-537-845.
The GoToMeeting app may be downloaded at global.gotomeeting.com/install/749501349.
Regular meetings of the board are held on the third Friday of the month at 1 p.m., including a meeting today.
Questions may be directed to Russ Couchman, manager of the DeKalb County Airport, at 927-8876 or rcouchman@dekalbcountyairport.com.
