AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library is collaborating with PBS39 and The James Foundation to bring Ken Burns’ new film, “Country Music,” to the community. An advanced screening of the film will take place Friday from 7-10 p.m. at the James Cultural Plaza.
The library is highlighting one of its newest items, “This Was Our Pact” by Ryan Andrews. After his town’s annual Autumn Equinox Festival, Ben and his friends are determined to find out where the paper lanterns go. The group follows the river until only Ben and Nathaniel remain on the quest. Find this children’s fiction title at the Auburn Plaza location.
Here’s what else is happening around the library campus next week:
● All Eckhart Public Library locations will be remain closed today through Monday in observance of Labor Day weekend. All locations will reopen with their normal hours Tuesday.
● Reader’s Delight Book Club: This month the group will be reading “The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl Volume 1: Squirrel Power” by Ryan North and Erica Henderson. The group will meet Tuesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Jeremiah’s, 101 E. 9th St.
● Babies and Books: The storytime provides an opportunity for the library’s youngest friends to access a world of creativity and discovery through reading, play, creating, and more. The group will meet Wednesday from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
● Time Travelers Club: Children and teens are invited to join the library on the first Wednesday of every month for Time Travelers Club. Those attending can expect at each meeting to have a brief presentation, an activity and a snack. Topics differ each month. The group will meet Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. at the Teen Library and learn Native American stories from Indiana and DeKalb County.
● Family Storytime: The group will meet Wednesday from 6:30-7 p.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
● Creative Writing Group: All writers, no matter what genre, are encouraged to attend. Group members share their writing and participate in writing exercises. This group is for adults 18 years and up and will meet Wednesday from 6:30-7:45 p.m. at the Willennar Genealogy Center.
● Story Explorers: The library’s growing and learning library friends are invited to access a world of creativity and discover before heading to preschool through reading, play, creating and more. The group will meet Thursday from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
● Knifty Knitters: Beginning and experienced knitters and crocheters are welcome. Help with a problem pattern is available from this group, which meets Thursday from 6-7:45 p.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
