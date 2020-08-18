WATERLOO — The DeKalb County Central United School District will hold an informational meeting for parents of children with special needs who reside within the DeKalb County Central United School District attendance area and are home schooled or attend a non-public school.
The meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in the DeKalb Central Schools District Office located at 3326 County Road 427, Waterloo, Indiana. Please contact Assistant Superintendent Lori Vaughn at (260) 920-1011 if you have questions or would like additional information.
