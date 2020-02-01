AUBURN — The second annual Bootlegger’s Ball will take place Saturday, Feb. 15, from 6-10 p.m. at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
The collaborative event between the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum and the Eckhart Public Library offers an evening of dancing, hors d’oeuvres, access to the museum, a cash bar with period-themed cocktails and special exhibits exploring the city of Auburn’s history during the era. Period-appropriate dress is encouraged, but not required.
The event is for those age 21 and above, and tickets are required. The cost is $30 for individuals and $55 for couples. Tickets may be purchased on the museum website at tinyurl.com/bootlegger2020.
The library is highlighting one of its newest items, “Father Brown: Short Stories” by G.K. Chesterton. Amateur sleuth and priest Father Brown uses his smarts to solve mysteries in this short story collection. Find it at the Willennar Genealogy Center.
Eckhart Envoys homeschool program: Homeschooled students in grade school or middle school will have the chance to learn about countries and cultures from around the world Monday from 10:30-11:30 a.m., at the Teen Library.
Learning STEAM Through Legos: Explore science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM), and interact with peers during Learning STEAM Through Legos Monday from 1-2 p.m. at the Teen Library.
Reader’s Delight Book Club: Life is hard; books don’t have to be! Join us every month to discuss a fun book. At this meeting, we’ll be discussing “A Place Called Hope” by Philip Gulley. Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m., at Jeremiah’s, 101 E. 9th St.
Babies and Books — A Little Listeners Storytime: Babies and Books, aimed for children ages birth to 2 years will take place Wednesday from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Teen Library.
Time Travelers: Children and teens are invited to Time Travelers Club Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. at the Teen Library. There will be a brief presentation, an activity and a snack. Topics mesh together history, stories and relevant topics in present time.
Family Storytime — A Little Listeners Storytime: Family Storytime will take place Wednesday at the Teen Library.
Creative Writing Group: All writers, no matter what genre, are encouraged to attend Wednesday from 6:30-7:45 p.m. at Jeremiah’s, 101 E. 9th St. Group members share their writing and participate in writing exercises. The group is for those age 18 and up.
Story Explorers — A Little Listeners Storytime: Story Explorers, aimed for children ages 2-6 years, will meet Thursday from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Teen Library.
Kids in the Kitchen: Children and teens can learn their way around food preparation, food from other cultures and what goes into good eating Thursday from 4-5 p.m. at the Teen Library. Children under age 7 will need a parent or guardian present.
Knifty Knitters: Beginning and experienced knitters and crocheters are welcome. Help with a problem pattern is available from this group, which will meet Thursday from 6-7:45 p.m. at Jeremiah’s, 101 E. 9th St.
Teen Magic The Gathering Club: Teens are invited to join a Magic: The Gathering Club Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Teen Library. Participants, both beginners and experts alike, are invited to play, learn, and discuss this card game. Most games are played in commander format, but standard games also are played.
Friends of Eckhart Public Library book sale: The Friends of Eckhart Public Library will be selling gently used items, including books, DVDs and more, Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Willennar Administrative Annex, 212 W. 12th St. Hours will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with 9-10 a.m. for Friends members only and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. open to the public. Friends memberships will be available for purchase at the door.
Dog Tales: Patrons of all ages are invited to help service dogs in training by reading a book to them Saturday, Feb. 8, from 10:30-11:15 a.m. at the Teen Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.