AUBURN — With a legal battle pending in the courts, the Auburn Common Council moved forward in approving a second utility service board ordinance Tuesday night.
The ordinance was presented on second reading in front of a rather sparse crowd at city hall as the controversy over the ordinance has brought residents to the twice monthly meetings over the last month and a half.
The new ordinance, which moves the governance of the water and water pollution control departments to the newly formed utility service board, was introduced at the Feb. 1 council meeting.
The ordinance is yet another move by the council — which doubles as the utility service board — to take control of the city’s utility departments, in an effort to bring more oversight.
The ordinance passed 6-1 on second reading with Councilman Mike Walter casting yet another “no” vote. Walter, the lone Democrat on the council, claims he has been left out of any discussions in regards to the newly formed utility service board.
“The council is trying to restructure how we do things for no managerial reason, because they have issues with the mayor,” Walter said. “The animosity that has been generated by this whole thing completely disgusts me. This is just another ordinance to restructure the way we do business.”
Walter was the lone member of council to speak on the issue Tuesday night.
Before the vote, Mayor Mike Ley said, “the mayor’s opinion, I don’t see a need for it.”
The ordinance forming the utility service board was passed by the council on second reading, then vetoed by the mayor and approved by the council in a veto override vote. That action led Ley to file a lawsuit against the council seeking a preliminary injunction on the ordinance.
Special Judge William Fee heard the case in Steuben Superior Court on Wednesday, with a judgment on the case to follow.
