AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced five people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Friday and Monday.
Jacob McGillivray of the 16000 block of North S.R. 1, Spencerville, was sentenced to 1 1/2 years of incarceration, all suspended except 60 days, for neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
He was placed on probation for one year and 120 days.
Logan Sweet of the 400 block of North Cowen Street, Garrett, was fined $250 for the unlawful taking of a deer, a Class B misdemeanor.
Brian S. Lake of the 300 block of West Lincoln Street, Hudson, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, which may be served on home detention, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.08 grams having a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony. He was fined $100, and his driving license was suspended retroactively for one year.
James L. Murray of the 1300 block of West King Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 120 days of incarceration and was fined $200 for possession of cocaine, a Class A misdemeanor.
Dustin R. Wright of the 300 block of West King Street, Garrett, received a 180-day suspended sentence and one year of probation for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
In a separate case he was fined $150 for possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.