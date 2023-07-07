AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners Monday rejected two bids for work on the Cedar Creek stream stabilization project.
The project includes grading, excavation and select structure placement to stabilize the eroding stream bank along Cedar Creek between the two bridges in Eckhart Park.
FlatLand Resources of Muncie had submitted a bid of $340,013 and The Stanger Group of Goshen had submitted a bid of $312,502.
FlatLand Resources’ bid also included a potential savings of $53,179 for alternate tree plantings, using some bare root plantings rather than five-gallon tree plantings in an area of the Greenhurst Commons Acres nature preserve.
“There were only two bids for that project. One bid was non-responsive because they didn’t file all the proper bid bond and so forth with it. The other bid was more than 10% over the engineer’s estimate,” said Commissioner Mike Watson.
Watson said after conversations with the parties involved with the project, it was decided that the best route was to reject the bids and re-bid the project.
Watson said there also is increased funding available for the project, and a recommendation will go before the Maumee River Basin Commission to fund up to $100,000.
Funding for the project also will come from a Lake and River Enhancement (LARE) grant of up to $100,000, with the remainder split equally between the City of Auburn and the county.
“So if we’re using the bids now, that would leave $140,000 unfunded, split between the city of Auburn and the county,” Watson said.
“But again, we’re going to toss those bids out and re-bid it.”
