AUBURN — The community’s need is greater, but charitable donations are down this holiday season, Renee Florin told Auburn city leaders Tuesday.
Florin, director of SonShine Ministries in Auburn, spoke at a meeting of the Auburn Common Council. Each month, Mayor Mike Ley is inviting a local charity to make a presentation to the council.
SonShine Ministries, based at 1103 W. Auburn Drive, uses donations to Salvation Army red kettles to assist local families throughout the year. Florin said so far this December, the kettles at local stores have collected just over $7,000, when in past years they would have taken in as much as $17,000 by this point.
About one in 20 shoppers are donating this year, compared to one in 10 during past years, Florin said. Fewer people are volunteering as bell-ringers due to the pandemic. She said shoppers are more likely to donate if a bell-ringer is present.
SonShine Ministries operates a Christmas Bureau that is serving more than 500 children this year, a number that has doubled in comparison to past years, Florin said.
On the positive side, to meet the increased need, “A lot of companies came through, and didn’t just adopt one family” this year, Florin said.
Florin became emotional as she told about a local company that provided outdoor gear to two needy Boy Scouts so they could participate in a winter campout. She described how the boys’ mother sobbed with gratitude at seeing the camping gear donation.
SonShine Ministries is best known for its food pantry that now is serving nearly 1,000 people per month, Florin said. It previously averaged 400-600 people per month. However, the pantry’s stocks have been diminished by the cancellations of local food drives in 2020.
“If you’re going to donate food, donate it to your local pantry. Keep it in the county,” Florin suggested.
Florin said SonShine Ministries’ greatest need is for cash donations to keep the agency operating by paying for expenses such as utility bills.
SonShine Ministries was founded in 1991 as Shelter Ministries. It maintains the original organization name, but now uses the SonShine name because it no longer operates a homeless shelter, Florin said.
The ministry operates a thrift shop that supports its food bank, offers financial assistance and counseling and features a project that fixes donated bicycles and share them, she said.
Florin said she has been inspired in 2020 by the ministry’s volunteers, who “refused to let fear of COVID prevent them from doing what the community needs.”
