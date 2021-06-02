AUBURN — An ordinance allowing beer and wine to be served at city-sponsored events in Auburn parks passed its first vote by the Auburn Common Council Tuesday night.
The ordinance also bans smoking in parks and makes it illegal for registered sex offenders to enter city parks.
Beer and wine may be served only at park-supervised programs or events that are supervised directly by the Auburn Parks Department staff, the ordinance says.
A second vote on the ordinance will come at a future council meeting. The next meeting will be June 15 at City Hall.
More specific rules for alcohol events would be adopted by the Parks and Recreation Board, City Attorney W. Erik Weber said. An earlier draft of the ordinance included detailed rules that were removed from the final version.
Council members approved the ordinance by a 6-1 vote, with Mike Walter dissenting.
“No way am I going to vote for alcohol in the parks,” Walter said.
The version passed Monday also included two provisions not discussed previously by the council.
The ordinance would make it “unlawful to use tobacco or e-cigarettes at any Auburn Parks Department Facility at any time.”
It adds: “No person who is required to register as a sexual offender by the State of Indiana or any other state who is listed on the State of Indiana Sex Offender Registry shall be permitted to enter or to remain in a City Park.”
