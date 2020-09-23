AUBURN — City officials sided with a new, tiny church over a shopping mall owner in a zoning decision Tuesday night.
After a three-hour hearing, the Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals voted 5-0 to grant The Gathering a special exception to occupy a commercially zoned space in West Edge Center at 106 W. 7th St.
Wiggs Realty Co. of Indiana, owners of an adjoining mall, brought an attorney and real estate developers to mount a strong objection. They said allowing the church to locate next door would hinder their attempts to attract an “amazing” new tenant that “Auburn will love to have.”
At the heart of the objection was a zoning requirement that the church must have 72 parking spaces to accommodate its maximum occupancy of 288 people.
Pastor Nicki Tackett said most people attending church events would be walking from the nearby West Edge manufactured housing park. “How are we going to take up 72 spaces?” she asked.
“I think there’s enough parking out there for Wiggs and The Gathering,” zoning board member Tom Smith concluded.
“I can’t see that a small number of people are going to impose that big a hardship on parking,” board member Don Myers agreed.
Board members also sympathized with Tackett’s appeal that the church will serve low-income residents with life-skills classes in cooking and finances, as well as mental health support.
“This group of people has been marginalized for years in our community. … It’s time that we address their needs,” board member Mary Hohler said.
The zoning board heard support for The Gathering from people who attend its meetings, as well as a local pastor and YMCA administrator.
During their arguments against allowing the church to operate in West Edge Center, representatives of Wiggs Realty revealed several details about the possible future of the property.
They said real estate developer Don Steininger, an Auburn native and namesake of the Community Foundation DeKalb County’s building, has purchased the neighboring Dairy Queen and is looking to buy West Edge Center.
A credit union is preparing to build an office on vacant land east of the Dairy Queen, they said, and plans are in progress to improve the entrance to the two malls.
Wiggs representatives said they are negotiating with a desirable tenant to occupy their mall’s only vacancy, an anchor space that formerly housed a Sav-A-Lot grocery store.
“We’re not going to be able to make this deal if this thing is granted,” Wiggs co-owner Diana Singer of Twinsburg, Ohio, said about the special exception for The Gathering.
Singer said her family has owned the Auburn retail center since 1979 with a history of high occupancy and good tenants.
Wiggs Realty’s objection to the special exception is “nothing about a church,” Singer said. “None of this has to do with the use being a church. … It’s nothing against the mission of what you’re doing. … We don’t think it belongs there.”
Tackett made a lengthy presentation about federal and state laws she said protect a church from discrimination in zoning laws. She added that The Gathering has signed a waiver saying it would not object to a nearby business selling alcohol — one potential sticking point.
Tackett noted that The Gathering would be using a space in West Edge Center that has been vacant for three years. She said people attending the church would patronize nearby businesses in both malls.
Susan Pelmear, who operates Pelmear’s Cake Creations in West Edge Center, said she is thrilled by news that the church would be coming, and neighboring business owners share her view.
The Gathering previously had planned to move into a former license branch space in Auburn Cord Plaza on North Grandstaff Drive. Tackett said that agreement fell apart due to building code requirements, leading to the proposal to occupy West Edge Center.
The Gathering’s attendance in its temporary home at Auburn Presbyterian Church peaked at 30 in February before the pandemic, Tackett said. Now, only eight people are attending services in person, but she expects that to grow in a new location.
“We’d like to move to the mall to better serve the residents of the mobile home park,” Tackett said. She said many people who might attend the church cannot or will not go to traditional churches, either because they lack transportation or because they have been shunned by churches in the past.
“The people we serve have historically been hurt by churches. … They want nothing to do with a church building,” Tackett said.
“This is a different, unique type of church … a social-service type of church,” said Bob Krafft, CEO of the YMCA of DeKalb County. “We would be remiss if Auburn does not encourage and do everything we can” for The Gathering, he added.
Churches in malls are popular across the nation because they are less intimidating to people, Krafft added.
The Gathering has been meeting in the basement of Auburn Presbyterian Church. Its pastor, David Lawrence, said he has “the greatest admiration” for Tackett.
Fort Wayne attorney Thomas Niezer launched Wiggs’ objection. He noted that the company previously opposed placing a church at West Edge Center in 2007, and the zoning board denied a special exception.
“This use is not in harmony with adjacent land uses,” Niezer said.
“How do we explain to a prospective tenant that we have a church that has moved in that is going to take up 72 parking spaces?” Niezer asked. Plans to create a new access drive for the malls also would eliminate 95 parking spaces, he added.
Niezer said the Dickman family, owners of West Edge Center, are negotiating with Steininger to sell the mall. Tackett later replied that one family member was “taken aback” by that assertion.
“I still don’t understand why a church in the back end of that mall would affect your plans,” zoning board chairman Peter Kempf said to Niezer.
Representatives of Sturges Property Group in Fort Wayne said their company has been negotiating for three months and has obtained a letter of intent from a national retailer with 1,000 locations to come to the Wiggs mall. They said the store could open within six months.
“They have certain things that they don’t want to be next to,” John Caffray said about the potential tenant.
“If you want to see that area grow and expand and be better tomorrow … you‘ve got to hold to that retail use” for West Edge Center and deny a church use, Caffray argued.
After the board voted, Myers said, “If nothing else, it’s going to show there are people out here who are listening” to needs of the community. “They may understand that this community cares for itself.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.