Medical issue may have caused three semis to crash

BUTLER — A medical issue may have led to three semis colliding southwest of Butler Friday morning.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said only one of the drivers was injured. Miguel Pedroso-Hernandez, 43, of Merrillville, complained of back pain.
The accident was reported at 10:46 a.m. in the parking lot at Steel Dynamics, 4500 C.R. 59, Butler.
According to a crash report, Matthew W. McGinnis Jr., 41, of Quincy, Michigan, was attempting to turn his 2019 Kenworth T880 into the parking lot of the SDI complex. McGinnis told police he began to feel sick and may have blacked out, suffering from a medical event.
Police said McGinnis’ semi continued west through the parking lot, striking the front end of a parked 2013 Peterbilt 389 semi, occupied by Pedroso-Hernandez. Police said Pedroso-Hernandez was sleeping in his parked semi at the time of the accident.
After that impact, police said McGinnis’ semi continued west, striking the trailer of a 2019 Peterbilt 579 semi, driven by Michael Listo, 58, of Amelia, Ohio.
McGinnis and Pedroso-Hernandez were taken by ambulance to area hospitals for further medical treatment. Listo was not injured.
Police ruled the semis of McGinnis and Pedroso-Hernandez’s to be total losses. Damage to Listo’s semi and trailer was estimated at $5,000.
County police were assisted by the Butler Fire Department and Parkview EMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.