On a recent Wednesday morning, a group of people representing the Modern Woodmen of America Auburn Chapter and Woodburn Christian Children’s Home gathered at the Ashley-Hudson Village Foods grocery store.
They made their way through the store’s aisles, their carts containing items ranging from paper towels and laundry detergent to packages of hot dogs.
But the majority of their purchase was meat, said Modern Woodmen volunteer leader Herschel Erwin.
With a budget of around $400, the Modern Woodmen would donate their purchases to the children’s home, which serves children from DeKalb County as well as its home county of Allen.
“We’re so happy to support our community in this way,” Erwin said. “Events like this give our members an opportunity to make a difference.”
“The great thing about community participation is it knits these children who feel thrown away, it knits them into a community environment, because they know there are people who have a care and concern for their well-being and they may never have met them. They know that there’s a community that cares about what they’ve been through,” said WCCH executive director Joe Heins of Auburn.
“Modern Woodmen may send us away with meat and paper towels, but we receive care and concern. A person may send in a check and we receive a great partnership in empowering kids, so what’s sent is different that what is received.”
Coordinated by local Modern Woodmen members, the fraternal financial service’s organization’s Summit chapters, chapters and youth service clubs provide opportunities for members to take part in social and educational activities and volunteer projects to meet local needs.
Modern Woodmen was founded in 1883 as a fraternal benefit society. The organization supports members, families and communities with a blend of financial services, fraternal benefits and local-impact opportunities.
Heins has been director at the Woodburn Christian Children’s Home since 2016 and formerly was a pastor at the Auburn Church of Christ.
He said support from organizations such as the Modern Woodmen is especially important for the children’s home.
“WCCH is privately funded through community partners — churches, families, businesses, civic organizations, and grant foundations,” Heins said.
WCCH’s donor base includes more than 150 churches, 100-plus business owners and more than 1,000 families, Heins said.
“We’ve been around for 49 years so this is a donor base that has been developed over time,” he added.
At the home, boys and girls ages 6-21 live in family-style homes on a 33-acre campus. Since 1972, the children’s home has provided a home for hundreds of local children with special emotional and behavioral needs. Children come to the facility from northeast Indiana and surrounding counties.
Heins said about 40% of the home’s referrals for placement come from DeKalb County.
“Our funding always tracks where our referrals come from. People who know we exist and help support us are the ones who have their radar up for people and kids in need and they make referrals to us. They always go hand in hand,” Heins said.
“Where our hot spots of support are are also the hot spots for referrals.”
Heins said WCCH will place a child in the program regardless of the family’s ability to pay placement costs.
According to WCCH, some children come from single-parent homes where it is difficult to provide adequate supervision for an increasingly delinquent child. Other children come from grandparents or relatives with legal guardianship not equipped to deal with the stress and struggles of a troubled child.
According to the children’s home, 80% of residents have guardians other than biological parents.
Placements also come from parents and guardians with declining health, terminal medical diagnosis, severe mental impairment and imprisonment.
“Placements also come from families who adopted children. These families struggle assimilating the adopted child into their family. All of thee children need the opportunity to experience a loving, consistent, Christian home,” WCCH stated.
Over the years, many children have returned to their homes and, when grown, maintain a relationship with the children’s home, relying on it for counsel and spiritual encouragement throughout their lives.
“Therefore, our influence extends to succeeding generations, breaking unhealthy patterns,” the children’s home stated.
WCCH also offers free parenting and grandparenting workshops as a commitment to healthy communities and families. In the past 24 months, WCCH has conducted over 45 workshops.
Heins said the terms of placement for children at the home fall into “two buckets.” The stay for children who have a family to whom they can return is one to two years. For others, the placement is long-term, Heins said.
The home has capacity for 20 children, but that will grow to 30 with an upcoming expansion project.
Heins explained that the expansion is broken into three phases. Groundbreaking on phase I is scheduled for this Thursday. Phase I will see the construction of a 13,000-square-foot multi-purpose building and learning center. Phase II builds a third, 10-bedroom home for children. Each child gets his or her own bedroom, Heins said.
“That’s a key to our program, because we don’t want to be an institution or a facility or a service provider. We want to be a home,” he added.
“We want them to be able to interact in a family setting. That’s one of the greatest things we could teach them, how a resourced, healthy family functions.”
Phase III will see the construction of a transitional home for children aging out of WCCH, foster care and other residential programs.
“That’s a huge need in our community,” Heins said.
He noted that phase I is 68% funded with $955,313 raised in 120 days. Over 175 families, churches and businesses have made monetary donations, pledges and in-kind donations of services and materials.
In addition to receiving, WCCH instills in its children the importance of giving back, and the home’s residents participate in service projects, Heins said.
“We want them to not give in to that poison of entitlement,” he added.
“They come for behaviors but they stay for full transformation,” Heins said of the children served by WCCH.
“At WCCH, we do not raise victims, we raise overcomers.”
