Local police officers make eight arrests
AUBURN — Law enforcement officers working in DeKalb County made eight arrests between Sept. 16-20, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Shane Klumb, 47, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 2:34 p.m. Sept. 16 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Matthew Cooper, 29, of the 100 block of South Broadway, Butler, was arrested at 6:15 p.m. Sept. 16 by Butler Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Robert Myers, 52, of the 300 block of West Main Street, Butler, was arrested at 3:24 p.m. Sept. 17 by Auburn Police on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
Jayson Garringer, 44, of the 900 block of Griswold Court, Auburn, was arrested at 1:45 p.m. Sept. 17 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony and as Class A and Class C misdemeanors.
Michelle Converset, 49, of the 1100 block of South Franklin Street, Garrett, was arrested at 8:01 p.m. Sept. 18 by Garrett Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Verne Ridenour, 59, of the 2500 block of C.R. 59, Butler, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. Sept. 18 by Butler Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
James Stuckey, 22, of the 400 block of Terry Lane, Hamilton, was arrested at 1:31 a.m. Sept. 19 by Auburn Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Devin Alleshouse, 26, of the 1000 block of S.R. 1, Butler, was arrested at 10:10 a.m. Sept. 20 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
