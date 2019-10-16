Hi there and welcome to my column “Co-Parenting Basics.”
Born and raised in Auburn and a 1979 graduate of DeKalb High School, you can imagine my excitement about my column being picked up by The Evening Star.
“Co-Parenting Basics” is helpful information for parents struggling with their co-parenting relationship and journey, while trying to create a new normal for their child(ren), following the decision to separate or divorce.
The purpose and intent for my column is for parents to check in regularly for a piece of co-parenting inspiration, motivation and encouragement through a “co-parenting basic.” This may be a thought-provoking question posed, a personal experience story, a quote, a response to a question asked, or just helpful tips, but the purpose is to get parents really thinking about and getting real about how they may possibly be contributing to, or contaminating their own co-parenting relationship and journey.
I now reside in Murphy, Texas, and I am a certified family law mediator and owner of The Mediation Room in Dallas, Texas. I also am author and instructor of “The Co-Parenting Workshop.” I instruct court-ordered co-parenting education in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
I was inspired to write “The Co-Parenting Workshop” after my youngest daughter (now 30), let me know, a few years ago, she had no idea her dad and I were not friends until she was a grown adult and out of the house. She was 4 years old when we divorced, so I felt I had something valuable to share about the success of co-parenting, since he and I were able to co-parent in a way (respectfully and responsibly), that she was not scarred emotionally, nor affected in a negative way by our decision to divorce.
I wrote “The Co-Parenting Workshop,” had it court-approved as a resource for co-parenting education and have been instructing court-ordered co-parenting education since March of 2016. I write a weekly column for The Andrews County News in Andrews, Texas, as well as a Facebook blog on a Facebook page called Co-Parenting Basics.
Co-parenting is a topic I am very passionate about, but my own personal co-parenting journey did not get to a “flawless” co-parenting relationship without some big mistakes along the way. My workshop success is partly due to parents being able to relate to something from my personal journey, as well as helpful information about how to start or how to get a co-parenting relationship back on track.
I welcome questions you may have about your own co-parenting relationship and don’t claim to have all of the answers, but I do have a lot of answers and a lot of helpful information that I will be sharing with you all through my column. Equally important is feedback, and I do welcome any and all.
This column will include a periodic “series” which will include “Co-Parenting with a toxic ex,” “App knowledge for parents,” “What should your child(ren) call a new significant other,” as well as other co-parenting topics and issues that could arise.
I hope my column does as intended and encourages, motivates and inspires change to your co-parenting relationship and journey. Welcome to “Co-Parenting Basics.”
