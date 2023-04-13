AUBURN — New development around Auburn continues at a rapid rate.
Three developments moved forward after Tuesday’s Auburn Plan Commission meeting. Those include two housing developments that will bring over 170 new residential units to the city.
The commission also approved the development plan for Belle Tire, which will be part of the Auburn Crossing development on the west end of S.R. 8.
Belle Tire will construct a 9,800-square-foot building on the north side of Cindy Street on the former Ponderosa property. Auburn Crossing will also include a new Verizon Wireless location, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Texas Roadhouse, along with an additional restaurant and two proposed hotels.
Angela Smith, a representative of Enright, representing Auburn Realty Inc., said Belle Tire will bring 25 jobs to the community.
Rezoning of land on C.R. 36A and to the west of Lenora Lane received favorable nods from the commission, moving both of those projects forward. The rezoning of those properties will be considered by the Auburn Common Council at its April 18 meeting.
With the favorable recommendation the Fieldstone development also received primary plat approval after some discussion by the commission and those in attendance Tuesday night. The one sticking point with the development was a waiver request to not have to install a trail along the C.R. 36A as part of the Auburn 2040 Plan.
After discussion between the commission and developers, a compromise was reached on the trail issue. Representatives of Fall Creek Development Corp. agreed to install a portion of the trail to the southeast of its entrance. The trail will allow residents access to the already existing trail system at the YMCA’s soccer fields at the corner of Indiana Avenue and C.R. 36A.
All Plan Commission members voted in favor of the trail along the southeast side of the property.
The Fieldstone development will include 26 duplex units and 15 townhouses.
Watson Estates, on the city’s far west side, will bring 131 new housing units to the city. It will also see the extension of Lenora Lane to C.R. 19, allowing residents another entrance into the commercial businesses along Smaltz Way.
The commission approved the primary plat for the development.
Two other developments were tabled during the meeting as developers continue to work on each project. A new Dollar General location on S.R. 8, on the city’s east side, remained tabled as the developer continues to work out issues with the Indiana Department of Transportation.
A primary plat request for the Speed Subdivision development on the south end of Ley Drive by Walmart was tabled until the May 9 meeting as developers work to finalize their plans.
Tuesday’s meeting began with the approval of an amendment to the city’s Unified Development Ordinance. The amendment cleaned up language regarding planned development districts. The amendment will needs to be approved by the Auburn Common Council.
In other business, the commission approved a resolution that will clear the way for a new tax incremental finance district within the city, encompassing Auburn Crossing. The TIF district must still be approved by the city’s Economic Development Commission and the Auburn Common Council before returning to the Auburn Redevelopment Commission for final approval.
The final agenda item was four address requests. The first, at 3255 C.R. 46A, was for a new storage building. The second provided addresses for the Auburn Manufacturing facility on Auburn Drive, which is being subdivided. The three new addresses are 992 W. Auburn Drive, 996 W. Auburn Drive, and 991 DeKalb Avenue.
A special plan commission meeting will be held at 6 p.m. May 1 to discuss the Seven/15 Development on 15th Street. The next regularly scheduled plan commission meeting is 6 p.m. May 9.
