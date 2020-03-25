Continuing on with the next subject in our routine series ... homework. This is a really important one, because not getting this one right is or could be a direct reflection on us as co-parents, but the child is the one who pays the price with grades possibly suffering.
Your child’s grades could suffer at the hands of high-conflict separation or divorce anyway, and that is actually one of the stress and depression indicators for children who are in the middle of separation or divorce. That is why this one is so important.
Is there a homework routine in your home? Have you shared that routine with your ex, or are you willing to share your routine with your ex? You will both benefit by establishing a similar homework routine in each home, for your child(ren), and obviously your child(ren) will benefit, too.
One thing for sure about setting up routines similar is, as I mentioned in last week’s column, it will not allow for your child(ren) to pit one of you against the other. They will not be confused by two separate sets of routine/rules in each home, and they will see you presenting a united front, even though you are no longer together.
An example for setting up a similar homework routine, and this is one I also use in my workshop is: In home one, dinner is at 5 p.m. followed by homework at the kitchen table. In home two, dinner is at 6:30 p.m. followed by homework at the kitchen table.
You see, it doesn’t matter that each home has dinner at a different time. The “similar” routine is that following dinner, child(ren) will do homework at the kitchen table. No confusion about the expectation of this routine that you are both creating in two different homes.
It is my hope that you are beginning to see the importance of “similar” in each home. I hope you all have a great week.
