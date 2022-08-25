GARRETT — A Fort Wayne resident and Garrett resident sustained injuries after the motorcycle they were riding on struck the back end of a boat being pulled by Mark Benbow, 49, of Auburn Wednesday evening.
Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1300 block of S.R. 8 around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday on reports of the crash.
Kyle Landrum, 23, of Fort Wayne, and his passenger Kayla Griffith, 25, of Garrett, were traveling west on S.R. 8 when their 2002 Honda VTX motorcycle struck the back of the boat trailer being pulled by Benbow as he was attempting to slow down due to traffic in front of him.
Police said Landrum and Griffith were thrown from the motorcycle as a result of the collision. They were taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Landrum complained of chest and leg injuries while Griffith suffered injuries to her finger and leg. The motorcycle was a total loss.
Benbow suffered no injuries in the crash and no damage to his 2021 GMC Sierra. The back of the boat sustained minor damage.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the accident, which is still under investigation.
Assisting at the scene was Parkview DeKalb EMS, Garrett Police Department, Garrett Fire Department and Tony’s Towing Service.
