AUBURN — Mayor Mike Ley talks about a Baby Box, the skate park, tree planting and more in this week’s blog:
There’s been a lot of activity lately and it’s been great to watch our community collaborate. Just last week, we unveiled the state’s 38th Safe Haven Baby Box. A labor of love for those who worked hard to bring it here, the Baby Box offers parents the ability to anonymously surrender their healthy newborns 30 days or younger without fear of criminal prosecution. My deepest appreciation to Vicki James, who generously donated funds to cover a majority of the initial cost for installation of the Baby Box, which is located on the south side of Auburn at Fire Station 2 at 902 S. Grandstaff Drive.
Another collaborative effort is about to be completed: Eckhart Skate Park! As it nears completion, we are excited to dedicate and officially open the park next month. The dedication and opening ceremony will be held on Sept. 4 at 4 p.m. The park will be dedicated in memory of Mitchell Stockwell. This young man was very enthusiastic about the skate park and adamant about making sure it happened. Several community members have raised funds to help with construction costs and his memorial. I look forward to celebrating the opening of this park with the community.
I’m also excited about another collaborative effort underway. Travers Mason, a local Boy Scout working to earn his Eagle Scout, is partnering with our reactivated Tree Commission. He’s raising funds from the community so he can buy and plant 100 trees this fall. We’re so impressed with his efforts and our partnership with him.
Railroad feasibility study
One last item that I wanted to share: We recently contracted with an engineering firm to conduct a railroad overpass/underpass feasibility study on the four railroad crossings in Auburn. If you’ve lived here for any length of time, you know that the railroad crossings are a point of frustration for many. First and foremost, there are safety concerns. Additionally, with 45-50 trains passing through Auburn each day, there are continuous traffic delays that affect residents and businesses alike.
We are hoping the study identifies the best location(s) for an overpass or underpass, projected costs and additional considerations. After we receive and evaluate the study, we’ll begin looking for opportunities to secure funding through federal or state infrastructure grants, as well as private investment partners. We’ll share more as the study is complete.
I’m very thankful for how our community rallies around making Auburn an even better place to live, work and play. Your efforts make a difference and help us together create a place we all call home.
