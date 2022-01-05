AUBURN — An Auburn woman was pronounced dead when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a residential garage northeast of Auburn just after 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said Marsha Edgar, 70, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 3800 block of C.R. 35.
Police aren’t sure what caused Edgar’s 2019 Buick Encore to leave the roadway and collide with the garage. She was the only occupant of the vehicle.
Police said Edgar was traveling south on C.R. 35 at the time of the accident. Police said her vehicle left the roadway, entered the east ditch and continued for several hundred feet in a southeasterly fashion through a field before colliding with the attached residential garage.
Edgar’s vehicle came to rest inside the garage after striking a boat, trailer and rear garage wall, police said.
Emergency responders found Edgar unconscious and removed her from the vehicle. According to a police report, life-saving aid was performed, but Edgar was pronounced dead at the scene.
County police were assisted by the Auburn Fire Department, Parkview DeKalb EMS and the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.