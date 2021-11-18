AUBURN — Donations of gently used coats, hats and gloves, and monetary donations for the 2021 Auburn Coat and Glove Drive can be made during the Downtown Auburn Holiday Parade on Tuesday, Nov. 23. The parade begins at 7 p.m.
People can hand them to the volunteers walking with the El Camino at the beginning of the parade with the DABA group. The goal is to fill the back of the vehicle during the parade, organizers said. The El Camino will also be parked on the corner of 8th and Cedar streets at the end of the parade.
The 2021 Auburn Coat & Glove Drive will begin Nov. 20 and continue through Dec. 4. Cash donations will also be accepted to help with the purchase of new coats in sizes needed. Donations can also be made at The Atrium Marketplace, Catholic Charities (RSVP), United Way of DeKalb County, PNC Bank, Littlejohn Auctions, 9th Street Brew and Beacon Credit Union.
This year, coats must be cleaned, dried and in a bag. Bags can also be acquired at Catholic Charities (RSVP on 5th Street).
The coat and glove drive is sponsored by Auburn Main Street, Downtown Auburn Business Association and Catholic Charities to help those in need in the community.
