AUBURN — Citing what appeared to be genuine remorse and a motivation to voluntarily undergo treatment and counseling, DeKalb County Judge Monte Brown Monday gave a Waterloo man a suspended sentence and probation for voyeurism.
John Butler, 49, of the 600 block of East Union Street, pleaded guilty to the Level 6 felony crime as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II.
According to charging documents, Butler peeped into an area by means of a camera while an occupant of the area reasonably can be expected to disrobe, including restrooms, baths, showers and dressing rooms
According to an affidavit of probable cause for his arrest, Butler admitted to police that he placed a camera in a public, unisex restroom of a retail business on Auburn’s west side, where Butler was the manager. Butler admitted that he placed the camera there to view people in a state of nudity for his own self-gratification. He had the camera set up for three days and had viewed footage, the affidavit said.
Brown sentenced Butler to two years of incarceration, all suspended except six days, with the balance to be served on probation. With credit for three days already served in jail with good behavior while the case was pending, the executed portion of the sentence is deemed to have been served.
During Monday’s hearing, Butler said he acknowledged what he did and took full responsibility for placing the camera in the restroom. Butler said he has been talking to counselors and his pastor and is trying to do everything he can to better himself.
Butler said his actions represented “who I was for a brief moment,” and that he apologized.
Referring to the contents of a presentence report, DeKalb County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Neal Blythe said Butler has responded well to counseling sessions and has been forthcoming, both with his counselors and the probation department. An assessment found Butler is at a low risk of offending, Blythe added.
Blythe recommended that Butler receive a suspended sentence and continue with any recommended counseling.
