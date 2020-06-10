AUBURN — DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder reacted Thursday to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in DeKalb County.
The county has reported 47 cases in the first 10 days of June — surpassing the 38 diagnosed between March 24 and May 31.
“It’s about time that the DeKalb County health officer make a plea to the residents that they double down on social distancing and wearing masks,” Souder said, “because we’re at greater risk now than the we were at the beginning of having widespread cases throughout the county.”
He added, “We started to relax too much, and we’ve got to tighten it back up.”
Souder advised, “Everybody that’s at risk has to be more than ever careful by staying home if possible and doing really good social distancing wearing masks and washing, etc.” People at greater risk include those over age 65 and people with underlying medical conditions.
As people begin to gather during reopening of the state, “There’s no group size that’s any safer than any other group size, in my opinion,” Souder said.
“Every one of these groups, including birthday parties and reunions and bridal showers and weddings, etc., they’re all at high risk right now for exposing more people than before, because we’re seeing the numbers in the county rise so dramatically and so fast.”
Souder endorsed the effectiveness of masks.
“As a medical professional in my years of experience, I have no doubt in my mind that a mask does a lot to protect the person wearing it,” he said.
Estimated the protection from a mask against the coronavirus at 50-75%, he added, “Those numbers are worth wearing the mask to protect yourself.” Souder’s estimate is higher than many reports.
He continued, “If I were a member of the general public going into a store for service, I would be a little suspect if the employees weren’t wearing masks — about their commitment to public safety.”
Souder said employers would be prudent to require masks, because their workforce could be debilitated for 14 days by an outbreak of COVID-19.
The biggest risk to a workplace is that an employee will become infected and not realize it in time to stop reporting to work, he said.
“I would hope that anyone that gets a fever, starts to feel bad at work, will leave work immediately, on the way home, go get tested for COVID virus, and then go home and isolate until the results are back,” he said. “That’s one of the best ways we can stop and slow the spread in DeKalb County.”
Souder said on four occasions employees of local restaurants or fast food outlets have reported testing positive.
Souder said health officials believe the employees contracted the virus in circumstances unrelated to their work. He said employers notified and took all necessary corrective actions.
“I don’t have any concerns about anything being foodborne. These places are safe places to do business,” he said about local restaurants.
In the near future, he said, “We’re expecting a high number of cases to pop up in a church group.” He did not identify the church.
After three months of lockdown, nursing homes are ready to begin allowing relatives to visit their residents. Souder said the visits are to take place outdoors, with screens and no physical contact.
“It should be safe,” he said, “and if it isn’t, there will be disastrous consequences to pay.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.