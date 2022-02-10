FORT WAYNE — Steel Dynamics Inc., the fourth-largest steel manufacturer in the nation, is growing again.
On Thursday, the company announced it would be hiring 200 new employees to support ongoing growth in northeast Indiana. SDI currently employs 10,000 people across its family of companies.
“We’re looking to add 200 new members to the SDI family,” said Chris Graham, senior vice president of Steel Dynamics’ Long Products Steel Group. “We’re honored to have the opportunity to hire more of the hard-working people of northeast Indiana. They have been the key to our success, and have made our company a great place to work. SDI is committed to providing opportunities that for many of us, have indeed been life-changing.”
SDI has facilities in Butler, Fort Wayne, New Haven, Columbia City, Pittsboro, Lafayette, Michigan, Illinois, Kentucky, New York and Texas. It also has facilities in Mexico.
There are currently career opportunities available at all of its local operations, including its Butler Division steel mill and New Millennium Building Systems in Butler; Superior Alloys and SDI LaFarga Copperworks in New Haven; its structural rail mill in Columbia City and various other locations.
SDI was founded in Fort Wayne and is one of only 10 Fortune 500 companies headquartered in the state and is ranked as one of the world’s most admired companies by Forbes.
Last week, Mark D. Millett, SDI chairman and chief executive officer, said he was optimistic for 2022.
Steel Dynamics reported record-setting financial results in 2021, capped by a strong October-to-December quarter. The company achieved a record $3.2 million net income in 2021, with record net sales of $18.4 billion.
“After a short period of seasonally lower steel demand in November and December, our flat-rolled order input rate in January was one of the best months ever — and backlogs are very healthy,” Millett told a group of major investors during a conference call last week.
The company is known for providing its employees industry-leading wages, world-class benefits — including annual profit sharing, robust bonus systems, up to a 50% 401K match, stock ownership for all employees, educational assistance for employees and their children, comprehensive health insurance and paid vacations and holidays.
Applications for the positions are available on the company’s website.
