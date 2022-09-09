Firefighters contain hazardous materials spill

AUBURN — Emergency responders were able to contain a liquid leaking from a semi-trailer at the rest area of Interstate 69 just south of Auburn at 9:42 a.m. Friday morning, Auburn Fire Chief Mike VanZile said.
According to a news release, the driver stated he was hauling 55-gallon drums of a flammable hazardous waste liquid material.
Hazardous materials team members entered the trailer and discovered a 55-gallon drum leaking. Haz-mat team members had to remove approximately 20 drums to reach the leaking drum so that it could be contained in an overpack drum.
VanZile said no hazardous material leaked into the ground. It was all contained to a small area in the parking lot and inside the semi-trailer.
Auburn firefighters were assisted by Garrett firefighters and DeKalb County Homeland Security.
No injuries were reported. Firefighters returned to service at 11:49 a.m.
