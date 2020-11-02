AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Monday reported one death from COVID-19 and 67 new cases of the virus-borne disease in county residents.
The person who died was older than 90 years and marks the 18th county resident to die from COVID-19, the Health Department said.
The new case total of 67 represents a three-day weekend and is the highest reported on any three-day weekend to date. The previous high was 41 a week ago.
Monday’s new patients range in age from 16 to 84, including seven people age 73 or older, with only three younger than 19. The Health Department said it has no further information on the status of the patients.
Monday’s new patients raise the county’s total to 962 since March and 376 in October, a rate of 12.5 cases per day this month. The previous high was 5.6 cases per day in September.
The county recorded one case of COVID-19 in March, 19 in April, 18 in May, 121 in June, 56 in July, 137 in August 168 in September and at least 376 in October. A precise total for October is not possible, because patients from Oct. 31 are combined with those from Nov. 1 and 2.
Data from the Regenstrief Institute shows 88 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase of four in today’s report, with 23 who have been admitted to intensive-care units, an increase of one.
The Health Department has issued these guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
LaGrange death reported
LaGrange County reported its 16th death from COVID-19 in Monday’s statewide report, which said the person died Saturday and age 80 or older.
To date, four deaths in LaGrange County have been people 80 or older, 10 were residents in their 70s and two were people in their 60s. No one younger than 60 has died of COVID-19 in LaGrange County.
The death on the last day of the month means LaGrange County tallied four fatalities from COVID-19 in the month, with the others occurring on Oct. 3, Oct. 9 and Oct. 13. LaGrange County’s four deaths in the month were the most in the four-county area in October.
No other deaths were reported in the four-county area Monday, with Noble County remaining at 35 all-time and Steuben County at nine.
LaGrange County saw the smallest increase in new cases in October, but still saw a significant uptick from September. The county had only 51 cases recorded in September, but more than quadrupled in October, logging 223 cases on the month.
Case counts in LaGrange County may be much higher, but the county has the lowest per-capita testing rate. in Indiana, with only about 11% of residents having been tested at one point or another. Meanwhile, last week the state crossed 25% of all Hoosiers having been tested at least once.
The state as a whole can expect to see COVID-19 numbers hit new highs again this week, as case counts are already running higher week-to-week into new uncharted territory.
November is opening much the same way October went, with COVID-19 numbers climbing and no signs of slowing down.
As of Monday’s report to the Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana logged 3,077 new cases of COVID-19 on top of 2,750 cases logged Sunday.
Both numbers are hundreds higher than last week’s Sunday and Monday figures, which were in turn hundreds higher than the previous week’s numbers. Last week, when numbers trended high in the early week, they hit new records later in the week.
The 3,077 was easily the largest Monday total ever, surpassing 1,974 cases that was the previous high set last Monday.
Case counts are usually the lowest early in the week due to testing sites and labs slowing over the weekend. The state had never crested 3,000 cases in a single day until last week — now cases have been over 3,000 four of the last five days.
The state also logged 28 deaths Sunday and 26 deaths Monday, both numbers higher than the monthly average in October. Deaths usually are the highest on Tuesday, so today’s report is likely to be even higher.
The number of deaths being logged around the state has gone up over the past month, from an average of 11 per day in September to 22 per day across the month of October, although tallies were even higher toward the end of the month.
State health officials have been battling renewed outbreaks in nursing homes, where the virus has re-emerged as wider community spread has allowed the virus to snake back into older, more vulnerable populations.
Statewide hospitalizations increased slightly to 1,759 total patients admitted across the state. After rising sharply from late September through October, new admissions have slowed slightly over about the last week, but are still increasing, just at a slower rate.
Historically about 18% of patients who enter a hospital for COVID-19 treatment end up dying there, so high hospitalization numbers are likely to signal higher death counts for the foreseeable future.
The percentage of the state’s intensive care unit beds in use by COVID-19 patients has risen from less than 10% in mid-September to now nearly 25% across the state.
Locally, case counts continue to rise sharply.
Noble County added 49 new cases over Sunday and Monday, with Steuben County at 27 and LaGrange County at 15.
In October, Noble County adde dmore than 400 cases and Steuben County counting more than 300 new cases.
