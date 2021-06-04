GARRETT — Several speakers challenged Garrett graduates to make every moment count as they embark on their futures.
In a graduation ceremony Friday night, 144 seniors received diplomas. Garrett’s high school band and concert choir performed several musical selections.
Superintendent Tonya Weaver presented diplomas, and Ryan Hathaway and Shannon Harman presented roses to the seniors.
Class president Ryan DePew reminded his classmates to cherish what they have accomplished.
“That diploma is more than just a piece of paper,” he said. “It is a combination of hard work, dedication, procrastination, failures, victories, sweat, tears and so much more.
“When you walk across that stage, do so with confidence and pride, because every single one of you deserves it. As Mackelmore sings, ‘This is the moment, tonight is the night, we put our hands up like the ceiling cannot hold us.’
“We have just finished the first 13 chapters of our life’s novel,” DePew said. “We are turning the page to a new chapter that holds new experiences. This is where we get to choose our future destination in life. What do you want to do?”
Salutatorian Sadie Best shared how she was welcomed into the school community as a transfer student in seventh grade, and the impacts by Assistant Principal Jake Clifford and art teacher Piper Placencia, both of whom passed away in the past year.
“I entered my first class where I knew absolutely nobody. Extremely nervous, I made my way toward the back of the room, but, on my way, a student I didn’t know called out, ‘You’re that new girl, Sadie, right? Here, come sit by me.’
“I will never forget her or that act of kindness, nor will I ever forget the numerous acts of kindness shown to me by teachers, students, administrators and community members since that day.
“One of the many things that we have learned from Mr. Clifford and Mrs. Placencia is that each and every one of us leaves an impact on people’s lives, but it’s up to us to determine what kind of impact we want to have. No matter how small, everything we do matters.”
Valedictorian Keegan McComb urged his classmates to use their gifts.
“We each have been uniquely blessed with different gifts,” he said.
“Pause for a second and think about your gift. Now, think of a way you can use your gift to serve those around you. No matter how significant or insignificant you think your gift is, there is value in it.
“If we all use our talents to not only improve our lives but also keep in mind and heart the lives of others, I am certain that the future is in good hands,” McComb said.
“Remembering our gifts and knowing they have worth, can create a ‘why’ for yourself and give purpose to our lives.”
