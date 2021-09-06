AUBURN — As collector cars rolled across the stage Saturday at Kruse Plaza, they kept selling for six figures.
Of the 80 cars up for bids, 31 sold for $100,000 or more. A 1934 Packard brought $1.3 million. Three others topped $600,000.
“It was an electric atmosphere in the room. You just felt that excitement,” John Kruse of Worldwide Auctioneers said about the company’s 14th annual The Auburn Auction event.
In the end, the auction ranked as the company’s best ever — in Auburn or anywhere — with sales just short of $20 million.
The top two prices came from cars sold after they left the auction room — a 1965 Shelby Daytona Coupe race car for just over $1.5 million and a 1938 Bugatti for just over $1.75 million — Kruse said.
“As is often the case, you’ve just got to get a couple of guys together and make it work,” Kruse said about the post-auction sales that occurred late Saturday and on Sunday.
Only four of the 80 cars auctioned chalked up as no-sales — failing to meet their minimum prices — and three of those could sell soon, Kruse said.
The auction’s average selling price of nearly $170,000 is a number usually seen only at prestige sales in Scottsdale, Arizona, and Pebble Beach, California, Kruse said.
“We’re making it happen here,” Kruse said about Auburn. “We are excited about it. I felt the magic was back. I had probably 25 clients come up and use those words with me.”
To Kruse, the sale proved that Auburn’s reputation as the home of classic cars and the birthplace of collector-car auctions still has drawing power.
“We’ve been working pretty hard for a long time. Having great cars is a huge part of it. You can’t get great buyers unless you have great cars,” he said.
Auburn Automobile Co. classics in the sale were topped by a 1932 Duesenberg that sold for $600,000 and a 1930 Duesenberg that brought $475,000. Both carried no minimum price.
“If you’re going to have the guts to sell a Duesenberg at no reserve, where better than Auburn and Worldwide Auctions?” Kruse said. More than half of the cars in the sale had no reserve prices.
A blue-and-black 1932 Auburn Boattail Speedster featured on an Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival poster changed hands for $475,000, and 1937 Cord Phaeton sold for $137,500
A 1969 Dodge Charger “General Lee” built for “The Dukes of Hazzard” TV series brought $110,000 to benefit the nonprofit J. Kruse Education Center and Career Coaching Academy, housed inside Kruse Plaza.
The sale set two world-record prices — $800,000 for a 1942 Packard Derrin convertible and $170,000 for a 1934 DeSoto Airflow coupe.
Worldwide began the weekend by selling some 30 Packards from a a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, museum on Friday.
All this took place while across Interstate 69 at Auburn Auction Park, RM Auctions was conducting what appears to have been the final version of the massive, original Auburn car sale that began in 1971. A developer is trying to buy the sprawling property to create a sports park. It is the second time RM has tried to sell the land.
Worldwide Auctioneers could find itself the only sale in town for 2022. Until now, the company has focused on four-hour auctions of about 80 cars each Saturday of Labor Day weekend.
“I foresee that we will wisely expand and grow,” Kruse said. The company may look at a three-day sale with 300 to 400 cars next year, he added.
“We want to maintain a high-quality consignment,” Kruse said. “Really, having an auction with a bunch of cars that are not very nice is not great, and we don’t want to do that.”
