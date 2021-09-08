ASHLEY — Students at Country Meadow Elementary School raised $1,450 in a coin wars activity organized by the PTO. The money will go toward the fundraising efforts for a new playground at the school.
Students brought in money to vote for the staff member who they wanted to see kiss a cow. Principal Jane Bitting was the winner.
DeKalb High School junior Kaitlyn Blair and her heifer, Hazel, made the trip to Country Meadow Elementary on Friday so Bitting could kiss the cow at a whole school assembly.
Last year, the students helped design a new playground that was appropriate for all age levels at the school as well as all ability levels. This year, the goal is to raise the necessary funds to have the playground installed during the summer of 2022. Anyone who is interested in making a donation to the playground project may mail a check, made out to DeKalb Central Foundation with “CME Playground” listed in the memo, to DeKalb Central Foundation, Attn: CME Playground Fund, 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo, IN 46793.
