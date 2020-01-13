INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana House of Representatives Insurance Committee on Wednesday will consider state Rep. Ben Smaltz’s bill to protect Hoosiers from “surprise” medical billing.
“Surprise medical bills can be incredibly costly, and this issue impacts hundreds, if not thousands of Hoosiers each year,” said Smaltz, R-Auburn. “Doctor visits and medical procedures are stressful enough without worrying about future bills. People should not have to find out they owe more than expected after receiving treatment from an out-of-network provider while at an in-network facility.”
Surprise billing occurs when a patient receives services at a medical facility within his or her insurance network, but a medical provider is not covered. Smaltz said an example would be when a person is having surgery, and the surgeon is covered by insurance, but other medical providers such as an anesthesiologist is out-of-network.
Smaltz’s legislation would prohibit health care providers from billing an in-network patient for amounts exceeding in-network rates, which usually are covered by their insurance. Patients still would be responsible for any deductibles, copayments and coinsurance amounts. Hoosiers could opt to receive services from out-of-network providers if they choose.
The House Insurance Committee meets at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Smaltz’s House Bill 1004 is eligible for public testimony and committee amendments.
Hoosiers can go to iga.in.gov to watch the committee hearing live and to learn more about House Bill 1004.
Smaltz said he collaborated on his bill with citizens and several organizations, including the Indiana Hospital Association, Indiana Manufacturers Association, Indiana State Medical Association, Anthem, Family and Social Services Administration, Indiana Federation of Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Indiana Health Information Exchange Employer’s Forum, Indiana Chamber of Commerce and CareSource.
