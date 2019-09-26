AUBURN — Logen Brand has been here before.
Thursday, the 14-year-old DeKalb Middle School student showed the grand champion dairy cow at the DeKalb County 4-H show.
Brand, son of David and Kim Brand, has shown dairy animals all five years he’s been in 4-H.
“I like showing dairy because my family lives on a dairy farm and I really enjoy working with the cattle,” Brand said.
“The biggest thing I’ve learned is you have to be patient with the animals,” he said. “If you’re not, they can get upset or really wild. If you’re careful and patient with them, they’ll calm down and be able to be worked with.”
Brand said the biggest thing he has learned through 4-H is responsibility.
“The biggest thing I’ve learned through 4H is responsibility, taking care of the calves every day and then working hard,” he said.
His future plans include attending college to study agricultural or animal sciences.
