AUBURN — Aaron and Grace Dykhuizen of Huntertown have launched Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services of Fort Wayne-Auburn, an independently owned and operated commercial cleaning franchise.
Office Pride of Fort Wayne-Auburn provides a full range of commercial cleaning services to commercial facilities in Fort Wayne, Auburn and surrounding areas. The franchise specializes in routine janitorial services and also offers specialty services such as floor stripping, carpet cleaning and electrostatic spray treatment, which disinfects common areas, personal spaces and hard-to-reach corners and crevices.
The couple are both natives of Fort Wayne. Aaron Dykhuizen holds a degree in sales management from Purdue University and has nine years of experience in sales, sales management, leadership and recruiting with an automotive service supplier. Grace Dykhuizen holds a degree in early childhood development and exceptional needs from Purdue University and has worked as a teacher for five years.
"Grace and I have always had an entrepreneurial spirit, so we have decided to follow our dreams and open our own business," Aaron Dykhuizen \ said. "Office Pride provides an essential service and gives us an opportunity to help keep our community clean and safe."
The Dykhuizens are members of the DeKalb Chamber Partnership.
