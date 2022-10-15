WATERLOO — Plans for the launching of a manufacturing academy at DeKalb High School took another step forward Thursday night.
The DeKalb Central school board approved posting for the position of director and instructor of the academy, which will be launched at the high school in the fall of 2023.
Superintendent Steve Teders said the position will be filled by one person performing dual roles.
“This position is essential and it will be important to seek those who are interested and have experience in manufacturing,” Teders said.
Teders noted the district was seeking permission only to post the position and likely will bring a qualified candidate to the board for consideration in the coming months.
The position will be funded through grant money acquired by the district and future Career and Technical Education funding acquired from the state.
Teders said the level of pay will be determined at a later time, depending on the experience of any qualified candidate.
“We are excited about the opportunities and the possibilities for our students presented by this endeavor,” Teders said of the manufacturing academy.
“Also, we have a very strong alliance forming with local manufacturing businesses as evidenced by at least five such businesses involved in the planning and preparation of the launch.”
In May, the board approved moving forward with the planning and implementation of a manufacturing academy in the high school in conjunction with Purdue University and IN-Mac, Indiana Manufacturing Competitive Center. Participating with local manufacturing businesses, the manufacturing academy will offer work-based learning opportunities and internships for students.
The district has entered into a partnership with Alisa Deck, Purdue Program Manager for Education Workforce, who will facilitate and provide technical assistance to the school district in developing the program.
Board member Greg Lantz asked how it will be determined what the salary range for the director and instructor position will be.
“Talking with Lisa Deck, Lisa has launched these in the past. She said that more than not, schools basically look at the years of experience and relate that to what it would be on a teacher scale, so I think that would be the starting point,” Teders said.
Teders said whether the person would become part of the teacher bargaining unit is yet to be determined.
In other business Thursday:
• The board approved the addition of an AT&T FirstNet district plan to include specific participants, or positions.
Chief Financial Officer Steve Snider said as the board has discussed and considered this year’s cell phone stipend, the subject of the enhanced safety and security of AT&T’s FirstNet Network warranted more discussion and research.
AT&T’s FirstNet gives participants the ability to connect and communicate with emergency personnel. It allows primary users in law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services to communicate interoperably with extended primary users — like those in education who interact with first responders — work together faster, safer and more securely, according to FirstNet literature.
The monthly cost for 18 district participants would be about $720, totaling around $8,638 per year, Snider said.
With five of those personnel previously receiving an annual cell phone stipend of $1,000 each, which would be discontinued, the incremental cost of adding the safety and security feature to the district is $3,638 annually, Snider noted.
• The board approved posting for a special education paraprofessional position that would work 29 1/2 hours a week for the remainder of the school year at Waterloo Elementary School.
In a memorandum to the board, Rice said Waterloo’s special education numbers and needs fluctuate year to year. With move-ins and an increase in the number of students qualifying for special education, the school is in need of more assistance, the board heard.
The school has one special education teacher in the building, who is assisted by two paraprofessionals. The current caseload is at 30 students, the board heard.
The position will be supported by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding, Vaughn said.
