INDIANAPOLIS — Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, is looking forward to hearings on two of his bills this week.
Today, an Indiana Senate committee will hear testimony on his bill to create a Select Commission on Passenger Rail under the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Wednesday, another committee will take up Kruse’s bill to smooth the way for audiologists and speech-language pathologists who are licensed in other states to practice in Indiana.
On other key topics in the 2022 Legislature, Kruse favors bills to prevent vaccine mandates and to allow Hoosiers to carry handguns without applying for state permits.
Kruse is lukewarm to proposals to send tax refund checks directly to Hoosiers or to reduce Indiana’s personal income tax rate.
Kruse’s railroad bill would create a commission to advocate for “long-term, sustainable funding to implement and expand passenger rail service.”
“I think it’s another alternative for our transportation. … I think we should have that alternative to go to Chicago for the weekend or go to a ball game or a business meeting,” Kruse said about passenger rail service.
Kruse said he would like to see Indianapolis-to-Chicago train service reinstated, among other improvements.
Kruse said he believes INDOT has only two of its roughly 1,000 employees dealing with freight and passenger rail issues combined.
Members of his proposed new commission would serve as volunteers, so the commission would have few expenses. He expects a favorable vote for his bill.
Kruse also feels optimistic about his hearing Wednesday.
“We have a shortage of audiology and speech pathologists,” Kruse said. “I talked to some of the school superintendents, and they have a hard time hiring” speech and hearing professionals, he said.
“I don’t think our kids are getting the full treatment that they deserve in our schools,” he added. “If you have one of those difficulties and you can’t get service, then it just further sets you back in life.”
Three of Kruse’s bills for 2022 oppose vaccine mandates. However, he expects House Bill 1001 will be the Legislature’s choice for addressing those issues.
“I think that’s a good bill,” he said. “Several of the items in my bills are in 1001. … I think that would take care of a lot of things.”
The difference, he said, is that “My bills are stronger” in saying that an employer cannot force any immunizations.
Kruse survived his own bout with COVID-19 last year, but said it only strengthened his stand against vaccine mandates.
“I just believe that individuals are covered in the Constitution … corporations are not covered in the Constitution. Our personal freedoms come from the Constitution,” he said. “I think individuals should have the right to decide what happens to them, and not corporations.”
Auburn’s other state legislator, Republican Rep. Ben Smaltz, is sponsoring a bill to end the requirement of handgun licenses for Hoosiers.
“I support that. If it comes over from the House. I would probably be a co-sponsor of that bill and vote for it,” Kruse said. “Law-abiding citizens, I think, ought to be able to bear arms and carry a gun without a permit.”
The record-setting size of Indiana’s budget surplus, nearly $4 million, requires the state to give tax refunds of $125 each to Hoosiers this year.
House members are considering a change supported by Gov. Eric Holcomb to send the refunds as checks instead of giving them as credits on income tax returns.
“I’m not overly fond of sending the checks back to people,” because it would cost the state $1 million to do so, Kruse said.
He acknowledged that the checks would be more politically popular than tax credits.
“I think people like getting a check in the mail, and then they can go spend their $125 the way they want,” he said. “On a tax credit on your tax return, you never see the money, and you hardly know that you got the $125.”
Political popularity is not a high priority for Kruse, who last year announced that he will not run for re-election in 2022, ending a 33-year career in the House and Senate combined.
Kruse also looks skeptically at House members’ enthusiasm for reducing the state’s 3.23% income tax rate in response to the budget surplus.
“I think we should be very cautious in that area. … I’m not a big fan of reducing the state taxes. This last windfall that we got … is a one-time thing,” he said.
“Because we’ve got a lot of extra money right now does not mean we’re going to have that in years in the future. We’ve already reduced our taxes on corporations, and we reduced our personal income tax a little bit when (Mike) Pence was governor,” he added.
“I probably in the end would vote for a tax decrease, but it’s not something I’m pushing by any means,” Kruse said. With a proposal to phase in the tax cut over 2-3 years, “You probably wouldn’t even know that it’s happening to you.”
Kruse would rather see legislators pay down a $10 billion unfunded liability on Indiana’s teacher pension plan.
The state is spending $700 million to $800 million a year on teacher retirement checks that cannot be funded by the pension plan, he said.
“That’s like the fourth-, fifth-largest expenditure in our state government,” he said. “If we could pay that off and get the teachers pension plan back whole, that would allow us to spend $700 million, $800,000 more on other things for state government purposes.”
