PITTSBURGH — PNC Bank N.A. has announced a definitive agreement to acquire Tempus Technologies Inc. of Auburn.
A rapidly growing company founded in Auburn in 1987, Tempus Technologies is “a leading payment gateway provider that delivers secure and innovative payment-processing solutions for businesses of all sizes,” the announcement said.
Tempos operates from its headquarters on West 11th Street in Auburn that originally housed the offices of Auburn Foundry. Tempus purchased the building and extensively remodeled it before moving its downtown offices to the site in 2017.
"We believe this is an opportunity to not only continue to grow our business and support our existing channel partners and clients, and to do so with a company that shares our vision of delivering innovative and high-quality solutions," said Jason Sweitzer, president of Tempus Technologies. "We look forward to expanding our services and product set, leveraging PNC's strong treasury management and advisory capabilities."
Tempus Technologies will retain Sweitzer as its president, along with its existing management team and employees, and will continue to operate out of Auburn. The company will continue to manage its portfolio of channel partners and clients, PNC said.
In November, Tempus Technologies won the DeKalb Chamber Partnership’s Duesy Award for local Business of the Year.
“We’ve had a great deal of support from the community, hiring amazing people from the talent pool here, looking to hire a lot more,” Sweitzer said in accepting the award. “We hit 135 this year and have a bunch more to hire, so we’re really looking forward to investing back in this community.”
“The acquisition of Tempus, which is subject to legal close, will expand PNC Treasury Management's robust payments platform, enabling corporate clients to manage payables and receivables through a single channel, spanning all payment rails,” the banking company said.
"This acquisition demonstrates our ongoing commitment to investing in our Treasury Management products and solutions by further expanding our payments capabilities," said Mike Lyons, executive vice president and head of PNC Corporate & Institutional Banking. "Leveraging Tempus Technologies patented solutions and our existing industry-leading Treasury Management platform, we will provide our clients with convenient, immediate and secure payments options based upon their business' individual needs."
Tempus Technologies' unique solutions, which include mobile payments apps, payment portals, web services and more, will allow both prospective and existing clients enhanced flexibility with their payments processes, the announcement said.
It continued, “Additionally, with end-to-end encryption of payment data through a single gateway, clients will have unilateral payments safeguards housed outside of their network — reducing both risk and costs. Tempus Technologies solutions will be seamlessly integrated with PNC's existing payments platforms, such as the RTP Network, ACH, Wire Transfer and Zelle, to provide clients with a comprehensive solutions suite for all their treasury needs.”
The announcement said the mission of Tempus Technologies is to provide expert solutions that exceed the needs of their clients through a variety of PC applications, mobile payments apps, payment portals, web services and more.
