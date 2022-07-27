AUBURN — The DeKalb Outdoor Theater welcomes back Nancy Honeytree and the Jam Band Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Honeytree is one of the pioneers of contemporary Christian music, known as “Jesus music” during the 1970s.
Billed simply as “Honeytree” most of her career, the singer’s folk rock-soprano style was influenced by mainstream artists such as Joni Mitchell, Carole King and Judy Collins, but her lyrics were largely dealing with one’s personal relationship with Jesus Christ.
Honeytree and the Jam Band feature guitars and light percussion as they perform Honeytree’s original songs as well as other gospel and folk favorites. Honeytree has recorded 17 albums of her songs and has sung them in all 50 states and 37 countries.
Some of her early hits were “Clean Before My Lord,” “Rattle Me Shake Me,” and “Searchlight.” WBCL radio played many of her songs, including “Every Single Day,” “I See the Lord” and “Pioneer.”
Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Those attending should bring a lawn chair or a blanket to sit on. For more information about Honeytree, visit www.Honeytree.org or on Facebook at @nancy.h.miller.16
The concert is sponsored by Credent Wealth Management of Auburn.
At 6 p.m. this Sunday, the Auburn Community Band will join the Auburn Community Orchestra for a concert in the outdoor theater park. Gates open at 5 p.m.
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is a private organization run by a board of directors and volunteers. The outdoor theater is located at 301 S. Center St., adjacent to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds and has plenty of off-street parking available.
Admission to all Friday Night Performance Series events is free. Sponsorships and donations help to sustain this activity and are tax deductible through the Community Foundation of DeKalb County.
To see the complete schedule, visit dekalboutdoortheater.org.
