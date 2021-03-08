WATERLOO — The “B” in BTV stands for “Baron,” but this school year, it also could represent “better” and “bigger.”
DeKalb High School’s television channel now offers more programming, and it is reaching far more viewers through Auburn Essential Services.
BTV programs now are available to all internet users, free of charge, at auburnessentialservices.net through the Your Community Network platform. It also may be viewed by AES video subscribers on Channels 10 and 22.
Until last fall, “AES had a platform, but nothing to put on it,” and the school had programming, but needed a place to show it, said Jed Freels, instructor for the BTV class at DeKalb High School.
Now, Your Community Network offers archives of more than 170 programs created by BTV, with the list growing every week.
“We have people watching from all over the country on our YCN platform,” many of them grandparents and other relatives of DeKalb High School students, Freels said.
The most recent programs include a a half-hour special introducing the cast of the upcoming school musical, “Mamma Mia,” a boys basketball game and complete coverage of a public forum at the school with two state senators.
The list also features two 15-minute newscasts produced last week by the BTV program’s 30 students.
“They’re learning the business, because they’re doing it all,” Freels said about his students. “They’ve done a great job of taking us to another level. We’re getting better as we go.”
A class of 23 first-year students provides news coverage, turning their work over to seven second-year students who produce the newscasts every other school day.
“We shoot live, now … just like we’re live,” Freels said about the newscasts. “We have tried to make a jump to professionalism this year.”
Students in Freels’ second-year class said they agree with his assessment.
“I’m glad I’m back in this class. It’s a lot better,” said Ahna Ruoff, who reports on COVID-19 developments and oversees the teleprompter for the newscasts.
Juniors Chase Miser-Buhite and Krue Nagel work on technical details of the programs and occasionally sit in the co-anchor chair. Senior Deana Glenn serves as Freels’ “right hand” assistant. Kaleb Hamman also co-anchors and produces the newscast’s popular “joke of the day” feature.
“The big thing I’m learning is to be better at talking — just smoother,” Hamman said.
Fellow junior Zander Parker handles sports news.
“Since I was a freshman, I was watching BTV, and I always wanted to be the sports guy,” Parker said.
Junior Eva Hallman serves as lead anchor for the newscasts and as a final editor, organizing a list of stories known as the prompter doc, “so we make sure we have a smooth newscast,” she said.
“I actually want to pursue this as a career,” Hallman said about her goals in broadcast journalism. “I’ve been really fortunate and grateful that BTV has allowed me to grow my passion.”
Freels said another of the second-year students has become so skilled at video editing that he could work for a professional TV station.
“Hands-on learning is so much more powerful. That truly is what they’re getting,” Freels said about his students. “If we can find something that somebody can be good at, it does change them.”
He added, “If I were gone, I honestly think they could do it all themselves. That’s what I want.”
Eight different BTV shows currently in production are student-driven, Freels said.
This spring, BTV plans to present sports events almost every night, including its first live coverage of golf.
Through its partnership with BTV, Auburn Essential Services provides a budget to pay student interns for their work outside school hours, Freels said. That includes not only production of programming, but uploading it to the platforms for viewers.
Freels aims for programming to grow beyond coverage of school events.
“Our goal is to make sure we use the community network to highlight the great things that are going on in our community,” he said. Over the weekend, BTV covered the Cub Scouts’ annual Pinewood Derby races.
“I hope it develops to the point where we are reporting an Auburn newscast every day,” Freels added. “Our whole goal next year is to be live if we can.”
For this fall, BTV already is planning for coverage of the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair in Auburn, Freels said.
By making the community more connected, he said, “I’m a firm believer that a town that has good media is a better town.”
